Lectures, meetings, feasts allowed in mosques, surau in Sarawak

KUCHING (Dec 4): Lectures, meetings, refreshments after classes and feasts are allowed in mosques and surau in Sarawak from today, Sarawak Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) said.

JAIS in a statement said throughout the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), Muslims in the state are also allowed to hold wedding feasts, as well as gatherings for engagements, tahlil prayers and thanksgiving prayers.

“However, marriage solemnisation ceremonies are only allowed at selected mosques or surau and such events will be subject to JAIS approval,” the statement said.

Funeral rites for those who died not due to COVID-19 as certified by hospital authorities are also allowed to be conducted in mosques and surau, with the presence of not more than 20 close relatives.

“In addition, childcare centres and kindergartens situated in mosques and surau are also allowed to operate but must follow strictly the SOP created for Sarawak early childhood learning institutions,” the statement said.

All these activities are allowed but the organisers and guests need to adhere to the SOP set, it added. — Bernama