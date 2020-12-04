Men believed to be behind death threat, bullets sent to customs officer charged in court with one claiming trial

KUCHING (Dec 4): Two local men were charged in separate Magistrate Court proceedings here today for allegedly threatening a Sarawak Customs senior officer and his neighbour during an incident last month.

The accused, 35-year-old Yong King Ling, pleaded not guilty to abetting criminal intimidation alongside accused Bob Azahary Hardy, 35.

Yong was charged with Section 109 of the Penal Code, read alongside Section 506 and 507 of the same Code.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar then allowed Yong, who is from Sibu, to be released on a RM1,000 bail with a local surety.

In a separate Magistrate Court proceeding conducted simultaneously with Yong, Bob was charged under Section 506 of the Code.

However, there was no recorded confession from Bob and Court Registrar Morni Litar Mokhtar who replaced Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi set the case to be mentioned again on Dec 8.

The court also allowed the accused a RM5,000 bail in cash along with a local surety.

According to previous report, on Nov 26 between 11.30am to 12 noon, a Sarawak Customs officer had found an envelope with the word ‘Death’ written on it in his house compound.

The letter contained two bullets and a note that was written in red that read: “got two bullet one short one long which one you want”.

CCTV footage found that at on Nov 25 at 7.15 am, a car had stopped in front of the officer’s house.

An individual was seen coming out of the car and throwing something into the compound.

On Nov 26, the senior officer then proceeded to lodge a police report because he thought the safety of himself and his family was threatened.

It is learnt that prior to the incident, on Nov 22, an envelope containing two other bullets and a note with the same message was found at the officer’s neighbour’s house, believed to be wrongly delivered.

The man who received the envelope with the threatening letter and two bullets had also lodged a police report and informed the officer of the incident.

Prosecution was done separately by Prosecuting Officer Inspector Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang and Inspector Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin.

Yong was represented by lawyer Louis Jarau, while Bob was unrepresented by counsel.