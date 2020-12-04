MOH: RM1.17 billion spent to handle Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) had spent RM1.17 billion as of Oct 31 to handle the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the Dewan Rakyat was told.

Deputy Health Minister II Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said it comprised RM1 billion allocation approved by the Finance Ministry and other existing allocations for the purchase of equipment, medical supply, consumables, personal protection equipment (PPE), reagents and test kits, as well as other services required to curb the spread of the pandemic.

“The allocation was spent at all MOH health facilities, including hospitals, health clinics and dental clinics,” he said in reply to Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli (PAS-Dungun) during Question Time.

Wan Hassan had wanted to know the amount of money spent by the MOH to handle Covid-19 between March 18 and Oct 31.

Aaron said most of the money was spent to pay the Covid-19 Special Allowance to MOH frontliners amounting to RM275 million, purchase of PPE (RM262 million), purchase of reagents and test kits as well as outsource payment for private laboratory services for Covid-19 screening test (RM210 million).

He said the expenditure did not include the emolument for healthcare workers involved in the treatment, control and prevention of Covid-19 which was included in the existing allocation for MOH. — Bernama