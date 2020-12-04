Monument to be erected in Sibu for Rosli Dhoby, heroes who fought against British rule

SIBU (Dec 4): The Sibu Hero Monument, costing RM700,000, will be erected here in memory of four local Malay nationalists who fought for the independence of Sarawak from British rule, said Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He pointed out although it is dedicated to all heroes from Sibu, Rosli Dhoby, Morshidi Sidek, Awang Ramli Amit Awang Matsaruddin and Bujang Suntong were the most dominant in the history of Sarawak’s struggle for independence.

The Nangka assemblyman said the Sibu Hero Monument, which is about 30 meters tall, or about the height of a 10-storey building, would be erected in Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase Two.

“We have chosen this site as it is just about 20 meters away from where the historic event took place, when Rosli Dhoby assassinated the second Governor of Sarawak, Sir Duncan Stewart, on Dec 3, 1949.

“Furthermore, the location is symmetrical to Sarawak’s tallest building,Wisma Sanyan, standing majestically at 126 meters tall,” he told reporters after witnessing the site handing over ceremony from Land and Survey Department Sibu to Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) today.

Dr Annuar said the state-funded project was expected to commence January next year and would take six months to complete with SMC as the implementing agency and tasked with its maintenance.

He said the monument was designs by two designers from University College of Technology Sarawak to “depict the struggles of the heroes”.

As advised by Sarawak Islamic Council (Jais), the monument should not include any human portraits but letters were permitted, he said.

“In this regard, we have agreed to place the ‘watikah terakhir’ (final letter) from the late Rosli Dhoby for public viewing, when the monument is completed,” he revealed.

“His nephew, Musa Ainnie Dhoby has kept the letter and passed a copy to us for the purpose,” he added.

Dr Annuar also believed that the monument, when completed, would add to the places of attractions for Sibu.

“I think because of historical importance, visitors here as well as those across the state will check out the place,” he enthused.

Meanwhile, Musa Ainnie expressed his highest gratitude to Dr Annuar for the project.

“This monument is a way for Sibu folk from all walks of life to remember the struggles of the heroes of independence from the colonial rule,” he said.