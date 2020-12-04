Motorcyclists injured after their bikes collided

SIBU: Two persons were seriously injured after their motorcycles collided at Jalan Tanjung Manis near here yesterday.

According to Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre, a team of firemen from Sungai Merah and Sibu Central fire stations was immediately dispatched to the location after the distress call was received at 4.24pm.

“Firemen acted by removing a victim using a scoop stretcher and providing early treatment by installing a cervical collar, before sending him to Sibu Hospital for further treatment using Bomba’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) ambulance.

“Meanwhile, the other victim was given initial treatment by the medical team and then sent to Sibu Hospital for further treatment,” it said.

Firemen later carried out flushing at the accident site and headed back to the respective station after ensuring the situation was safe for road users.

Other agencies involved were police and its traffic section.