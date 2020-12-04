New wharf by MPA ready for use by O&G firms by June next year — Lee

MIRI: A new wharf constructed by Miri Port Authority (MPA) along Miri River here is expected to be completed by the end of June next year.

According to state Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin, once completed, all vessels engaging in the oil and gas industry will be berthing at the new terminal.

During a visit to Shin Yang Wharf and Saremas Wharf in Krokop here on Wednesday, Lee was informed by MPA general manager Serawa Budol that on the average, about 2,000 oil and gas workers used the two existing wharves daily.

“It was observed that Miri has quite heavy river traffic, especially work boats and other categories used in the oil and gas industry.

“For example, it was noted that certain section of the wharf has three to four boats, with each boat berthing next to each other.

“To resolve this issue, the Miri Port is constructing a new terminal in the vicinity, but on the other side of the Miri River, and it is scheduled to be completed by the end of June next year.

“Upon completion, all vessels engaging in the oil and gas industry will berth there,” he said in a press statement issued after the visit.

Lee has requested Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) officers in Miri to monitor the Miri River traffic closely and put up more navigation aid to enhance safety of riverine traffic.

Also present during the visit were the permanent secretary to the Transport Ministry, Buckland Bangik, as well as several officers from SRB.

During the visit to MPA, the delegation was briefed by Serawa on the operations of the two wharves in Krokop.

She said the two wharves together handled about 1,000 containers a month.

“For Sarimas Wharf, most of it is used by four oil and gas companies; namely Petronas Carigali, Shell, Nippon Oil and another oil and gas contractor, for their crew-change purposes in respect of their oil and gas workers daily,” said Serawa.

Apart from the visit to MPA, Lee and his delegation also went to look at SRB’s wharf in Piasau, which will undergo repairs and improvement works next year.