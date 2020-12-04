Nyabong defends his track record

KAPIT: Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang has defended his track record as elected representative for the constituency.

During a recent ‘Leader with the People’ event at Rumah Jawar, Sungai Amang, he pointed out he had allocated funds to every longhouse village security and development committee (JKKK), parent-teacher associations, and allocated funds for infrastructure projects in the constituency.

“I met with the headmen and JKKK twice a year – at the beginning and end of the year – to receive their feedback on what they really needed. With their information, I plan my activities,” he said.

According to him, before the election many aspiring candidates will move around the constituency to promote themselves as potential candidates.

“They come with all sorts of baseless allegations and empty promises.

“Thus, the people should not easily fall prey to their empty promises because

they would never be fulfilled,” he said.

He later updated those present on current political, social, and economic issues.

Nyabong also called on the people to support the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government led by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg during the next election to ensure the

continuation of people-centric policies.

james ling