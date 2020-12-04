Police ready for flash floods during monsoon season, says Kuching district acting chief

KUCHING (Dec 4): The district police here are ready to face the possibility of flash flood during the ongoing northeast monsoon period that is expected to last until March next year.

Kuching district police acting chief Supt Merbin Lisa in a statement today said a meeting between the Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force, People’s Volunteer Corp, Kuching district office and other relevant agencies was held recently.

“During the meeting, we have identified several villages which are located in low areas and are more prone to be affected by the flash flood,” said Merbin.

The villages are; Kampung Sungai Batu, Kampung Sungai Lumut, Kampung Buntal, Kampung Sungai Bedau, Kampung Pasir Pandak, Kampung Bako, Kampung Semariang Bati, Kampung Gita Laut, Kampung Muhibbah, Kampung Pinggang Jaya, Kampung Beradek, Kampung Tiang Api and Kampung Bradek Cina.

He also adds that the assets of the agencies involved such as boats are also ready to be deployed when the need arises.

“If there is a need to evacuate affected flood victims, it will be carried out in full compliance of the standard operating procedures which are drawn by the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee and the Malaysian National Security Council,” he added.

On another note, the police are reminding the public to be aware of the weather forecast especially those who are staying at low lying areas.

He added that important documents and other valuables should be kept inside a bag to hasten an evacuation process if the need arises.

“During a flash flood, those with young children should keep an eye on them and do not let them play in the flood waters which is very dangerous,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Kuching district operations room he said, is also ready to be in operation to respond to any reports of flash flood. The operation room can be contacted at 082-244444 or 082-243757.