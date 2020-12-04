Propagate natural gas usage to mitigate climate change woes — Mustapa

KUALA LUMPUR: Propagating the use of natural gas as a transitional fuel while accelerating the adoption of renewable energy and encouraging energy conservation as a medium to long-term development could be a viable solution to the worrying effects of climate change.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said due to the inherent intermittency of renewable resources, the power generation mix requires a fast-firing load-balancing fuel to mitigate fluctuating supply.

“The pace of energy transition in Southeast Asia, specifically the adoption of cleaner energy and electrification of vehicles, is expected to quicken in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These are some of the factors to consider in finding and implementing the optimal energy mix, to balance the energy trilemma of affordability, security and sustainability,” he added. — Bernama