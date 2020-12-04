‘RM39.4 million for AtoN system at Tanjung Manis Port’

TANJUNG MANIS: The Sarawak government has approved RM39.4 million for the installation of Aids to Navigation (AtoN) system at the Tanjung Manis Port.

Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development, Datuk Julaihi Narawi, said the AtoN installation project is expected to be completed by 2022 and is one of the conditions required by the International Association of Marine.

“The installation of AtoN is important to guide the ships that are using this route,” he told reporters during a working visit to the port yesterday.

The Sebuyau assemblyman said a sophisticated, efficient and complete port plays an important role in developing a country or state.

“Similarly, ports in Sarawak play a very important role in the future. We can see countries with a sophisticated and complete port are among the developed nations in the world.

“We hope Tanjung Manis Port will play a role in developing the central region. We are confident that Tanjung Manis Port can play a role as a gateway to the central region, in addition to other nearby ports,” he said.

Julaihi said Tanjung Manis Port can handle up to 5.8 million tonnes of cargo including 230,000 TEUs (equivalent to 20 feet) containers every year.

According to him, until October this year, the port handled 1.48 million tonnes of cargo compared to 1.97 million tonnes of cargo in the same period last year.

“This means that there is a reduction due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic that occurred since the beginning of this year,” he said.

He hoped that the volume of cargo and containers handled at Tanjung Manis Port would increase after the situation had improved.

Also present were Tanjung Manis Port Authority chairman and Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad, board member of Tanjung Manis Port and Balingian assemblyman Abdul Yaakub Arbi and permanent secretary of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Ports Development Datu Safri Zainudin.