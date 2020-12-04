Sabah allows entry of individuals under social visit pass

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has agreed to allow the entry of individuals into Sabah under social visit pass.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said that those who will be allowed entry are those categorized under domestic travel comprising of MyKad, MyPR and MyKAS holders.

Also allowed entry are foreigners who are holding valid long-term immigration pass; and the spouses of Sabahans and their children.

He added that the entry of non-citizens without valid long-term immigration pass is required to obtain prior special approval from the Sabah government.

He also said that all individuals entering Sabah from air, sea or land must undergo RT-PCR or RTK-Ag Covid-19 detection test three days before their journey.

“Only individuals without symptoms with negative result will be allowed into Sabah,” he said.

He added that it is unnecessary to obtain approval from the Royal Malaysia Police for movement out of the state.

Masidi also said that he felt the permission to allow entry into Sabah from West Malaysia and Sarawak will not result in a spike of Covid-19 cases.

“Because, even though we now allow them entry, they will still have to go for the swab test and adhere to the SOP…I don’t think they (the visitors) will flood Sabah immediately since people are very careful. Even if our doors are wide open, they will not come in big numbers if they feel it is unsafe,” he said.