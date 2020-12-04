Sabah govt to pay land compensation at market value

KOTA KINABALU: The payment of compensation for the land used for Phase 1 of the Sungai Tawau and Sungai Tawau Basin flood mitigation project (RTB) will be paid in accordance to the stipulated structure and market value.

Sabah Agriculture and Fisheries assistant minister I Datuk James Ratib said the state government would not arbitrarily take people’s land and landowners should be compensated with reasonable value.

“The compensation payment is under the law we have, and there is no law that can provide for the acquisition of land or the use of the property by force without adequate compensation,” he said in a statement here today.

He said, for now, the project was facing constraints because the land acquisition has not been fully completed.

“The ministry through the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) is looking for the best way to speed up the land acquisition process.

“I also understand that as a result of recent discussions, landowners agreed to accept the compensation offered by the government,” he said.

James said the RTB project was an effort to reduce the risk of floods in Tawau district. – Bernama