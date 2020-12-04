SCIB secures RM271.1 million in EPCC projects

KUCHING: Integrated civil construction company,Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd (SCIB) accepted a total of two engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contracts with estimated total contract value of RM271.1 million through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, SCIB Industrialised Building System Sdn Bhd and SCIB International (Labuan) Ltd,.

The EPCC contracts include one awarded by Dermaga Makmur Sdn Bhd – construction of new school with 12 classrooms, 6 units of residences for teachers and other facilities at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kalor, Betong, Sarawak with an estimated contract value of RM18.3 million. The project is expected to be completed in March 2022.

Another EPCC contract was awarded by Pavilion Qatar Engineering Co WLL for a civil works- fire water projects (47,000 meters) at Ras Laffan Industrial City, Power Station in Qatar with an estimated contract value of US$62 million equivalent to RM252.84 million.

The project is expected to be completed in November 2021.

Group managing director/chief executive officer, Rosland Othman expressed, “These projects with estimated total value of RM271.1 million have strengthened our order book to RM1.7 billion. It has also allowed us to achieve our internal order book target of RM1.5 billion for 2020.”

“These successful bids are expected to improve our earnings for the next 12 to 18 months and also show that we are actively expanding our domestic construction activities.

“We hope to pursue other projects locally in the coming year that allow us to roll out more infrastructure developments for Rakyat’s welfare,” Rosland added.