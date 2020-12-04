Section of Sabah-Sarawak gas pipeline parted, no blast, clarifies Petronas

MIRI: Petronas today confirmed that part of the Sabah-Sarawak Gas Pipeline (SSGP) at KP139 located in Lawas had parted at around 11.58am yesterday.

The confirmation from Petronas thus shut down rumours that were circulating among locals in Lawas since last night that an explosion had occurred involving KP139.

When contacted to verify the claim on whether or not there was an explosion, Petronas said only part of the SSGP at KP139 had parted, and that there was no explosion.

The incident occurred approximately 4 kilometres from Long Resina, Lawas.

“The pipeline has been shut down since Jan 2020 as part of maintenance works.

“Our Emergency Response Team has been mobilised to contain the incident and all relevant authorities have been informed,” it said.

The statement added that there were no casualties reported and the incident had not affected the surrounding communities and environment.

The locals earlier claimed that heavy rain in the past few days had caused soil erosion near the said area which had worsened overnight.

It was also speculated that the soil erosion could have triggered the incident which led to a section of the SSGP at KP139 to part.

For record, the first explosion involving the Petronas SSGP occurred in June 2014 in Lawas when a leak happened at a section of the pipeline.

Fortunately, no one was injured in that incident.