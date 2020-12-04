UiTM Sarawak, stoma to jointly develop river water treatment system

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sarawak has signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) yesterday with a local company, Stoma Sdn Bhd, to collaborate on developing a system to treat and improve the quality of water in rivers.

The MoA was signed by UiTM Sarawak’s rector, Prof Datuk Jamil Hamali and Stoma’s chief executive officer Firdaus Abdullah at UiTM Samarahan 2 here.

Under the MoA, Jamil said both parties had agreed to carry out collaborated researches through the exchange of staff and students as well as in other related fields as set forth in the memorandum.

The main objectives of this MoA is to carry out, conduct and assess the findings and development of a biological treatment plant process and methodology, a system to improve the surface water quality in rivers using biological treatment.

“The first collaboration will be to develop a system to treat surface water at Sungai Bedil in Kuching and I am confident this initial project will boost many more innovations of new water treatment systems,” he said at the event.

Jamil said the commercialisation of products developed from these researches would not just benefit UiTM and Stoma, but more importantly the water industry.

“The MoA also brings about advantages to students taking programmes in related fields as they would have the opportunities to be involved in water resources projects,” he said.

He said the memorandum would not only strengthen the partnership between the two parties but would also benefit the community.

“Self-generated electricity system to produce drinking water treatment plant for rural and off-grid areas, wastewater treatment, re-generated sewerage system and palm oil mill wastewater discharge system are some of the projects already in the pipeline,” he added. – Bernama