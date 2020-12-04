Wherefore art thou, BKSS? Violet urges state govt to disburse funds as promised this month without delay

KUCHING (Dec 4): Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong is urging the state government to disburse the Bantuan Khas Sayangku Sarawak (BKSS) assistance as soon as possible and not keep the poor and needy waiting in these desperate times.

In a statement today, she reminded that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had announced in his winding-up speech at the recently concluded State Legislative Assembly (DUN) that the state government will disburse BKSS to 82,000 heads of households and 40,000 single individuals sometime this month.

“However, we have not heard of any further development on the matter and there is no specific detail on the date of disbursement of the BKSS fund by the state government,” she claimed.

Yong pointed out that the B40 group is the one that suffers the most due to Covid-19 pandemic and is in dire need of the BKSS fund from the Sarawak government.

“I hope the state government will not make the poor keep waiting but disburse the BKSS fund as soon as possible.

“Given that Sarawak government has promised to pay out the BKSS fund this month, it is only right for the state government to keep the people updated on the matter and announce the actual date whereby the fund can be distributed to all those qualified recipients,” she said.

Abang Johari in his winding-up speech on November 13 had said that the state government has approved appeals from 82,000 households and 40,000 singles under the B40 category who were left out of the BKSS aid packages.

The state government will disburse a cash aid of RM250 per month for six months to the B40 households, while another 40,000 single individuals in the B40 group will receive a one-off payment of RM500.