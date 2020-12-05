391 new cases, two more deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 391 new Covid-19 cases today, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is also the state’s Covid-19 official spokesperson said that Kota Kinabalu recorded the highest number of cases with 103 cases, followed by Sandakan (62) and Tuaran (60).

“Sabah had also recorded two Covid-19 deaths yesterday, one in Kota Kinabalu and the other in Tawau,” he said in a statement.

The state had also identified two new clusters yesterday, namely the Jalan Domis Cluster in Penampang (which has 12 cumulative cases) and the Batu Tiga Cluster in Tawau (28 cumulative cases).

The former was identified during a memorial and funeral service while the latter was identified through close contact screening in a seafood processing centre.