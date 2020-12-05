4 illegal immigrants ordered to turn back

KUCHING (Dec 5): Four illegal immigrants were ordered to turn back to their own country after attempting to enter Sarawak through a ‘lorong tikus’ (illegal route) in Tebedu around 9pm last night.

First Malaysian Infantry Division in a statement today said the immigrants from Entikong, Indonesia were planning to enter the state and head to Sibu for work.

A police report was also lodged against the four immigrants at the Tebedu police station.

The army in the statement also expressed their commitment to safeguard the nation’s border against illegal entry under the ongoing ‘Ops Benteng’.

The army will also not compromise with any individuals who tries to enter the state illegally especially during this pandemic period.

Meanwhile, on Dec 2, a team from the infantry discovered a total of 183 pieces of sawn timber at Kampung Danau Melikin worth RM4,575.

It is believed that the sawn timber made up of different species of wood were smuggled into the country from an illegal logging activity at the Malaysia – Indonesia border.

The discovery was also reported to the Forest Department Sarawak for further action which saw one of their representatives verifying the claims yesterday (Dec 4).