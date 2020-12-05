482 clinics registered under Socso for foreign worker screening

KUCHING: A total of 482 clinics are registered with the Covid-19 RTK-AG (Antigen) screening programme for foreign workers under the Social Security Organisation (Socso), said the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA).

MMA president Prof Datuk Dr Subramaniam Muniandy said the participating clinics are located in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Labuan, and Sabah, with more clinics in other states to be added on the list soon.

“MMA welcomes this public-private healthcare initiative to screen the country’s foreign worker population and looks forward to more ways of working together in the future.

“We wish to thank the government for its move to provide the point of care RTK Antigen test kits to the clinics at free of charge through Socso,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Subramaniam urged all general practitioners (GPs) to charge reasonably for their professional services in conducting the swab tests.

He said employers can now visit www.psp.perkeso.gov.my to access the list of participating clinics and book appointments with for the mandatory Covid-19 screening of foreign workers.

According to him, the first phase of the screening programme involving 888,342 foreign workers will be carried out in Selangor, Labuan, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Negeri Sembilan.

He advised all employers to refer to the participating clinics listed on the Socso website to ensure that the swab tests are performed by clinics registered under the Socso Covid-19 screening programme.

“The RTK-AG swab tests can only be performed by trained healthcare professionals and under strict infectious disease prevention guidelines by the Ministry of Health (MoH).”

He warned that a person might be at serious risk of injury, health issues, or a false negative result if the swab tests were performed incorrectly.

Dr Subramaniam said all GP clinics must also conduct a pre-assessment and keep medical records of the patients who being screened for Covid-19.

He said each patient who had undergone the RTK Antigen swab test must be registered under the Public Health Information System (Simka) where certificates were generated and given to the patient with stringent Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) maintained throughout the process.

He also advised all employers to work with the registered clinics on planning the screening of their foreign workers.

“For businesses with a large foreign workforce, it will be more practical to conduct the screening on-site. Smaller businesses located in the same area may also combine to have the tests conducted together at a designated area near their workplace.

“Employers may also need to work with the municipal authorities on permission to use common public areas,” he added.