Always room for discussion on seat allocation, says Gasak

KUCHING (Dec 5): There is always room for discussion on seat allocation as far as Gabungan Anak Sarawak (Gasak) is concerned, its president Bobby William has said.

To say that certain seats have been taken up by other pro-independence parties is simply irrelevant as nothing is final yet, he said.

“Why not wait for nomination day itself. To say that you had been left with no urban and semi urban seats to contest because the seats had been taken up by other pro-independence parties before any common ground was agreed on is quite an immature statement,” he said.

Bobby, who is also Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) president, said this in respond to a statement from Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK).

He, however, had no qualms with PBK if it decided to go alone, wishing PBK good luck.

He said Gasak, an alliance consisting of local based political groups such as Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) and Sarawak Workers’ Party (SWP), leaders from deregistered Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) and leaders of Sarawak for Sarawakians (S4S) and Sarawak Independence Alliance (SIA) always believed in the peoples’ voice to decide for Sarawak’s struggle .

He said with limited resources Gasak is leaving it to the people to decide which party they want to rule Sarawak.

“We are aware that our opponents are a super rich party. Even another local-based opposition Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) is rich as well,” he said.

PBK recently said it had decided to contest all urban and semi urban seats throughout the state in the nexts state election.

Its president Voon Lee Shan said the party had arrived at the decision after taking into consideration the current political situation.

He also said PBK had been left with no urban and semi urban seats to contest in because the seats had been taken up by other pro-independence parties before any common ground was agreed on.