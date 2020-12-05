Bung: Umno Sabah not contesting in Bugaya by-election

KOTA KINABALU (Dec 5): Umno Sabah will not be contesting in the Bugaya by-election, said its state chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a Umno Sabah meeting today, Bung Moktar said that the decision to sit out the by-election was based on a few factors.

“We are not contesting because Umno did not contest in the state constituency in the recent state election,” he said adding that with the autonomy granted to Umno Sabah, decisions pertaining to the state were made by the state leadership.

The Bugaya state seat fell vacant after the death of its assemblywoman Manis Muka Mohd Darah on Nov 17. The Election Commission fixed nomination day for Jan 4 with early voting on Jan 12 and polling on Jan 16.

When asked to comment on the proposal for an Emergency to be declared in Bugaya to put off the by-election due to the fact that Sabah was still recording a high number of Covid-19 cases, Bung Moktar, who is Sabah Deputy Chief Minister said that he agreed to it.

“It is better to postpone the by-election like what was done for the the Batu Sapi by-election. We agree because it is the best for the rakyat,” said Bung Moktar.

The Batu Sapi parliamentary seat by-election was scheduled to be held today, Dec 5. It was postponed after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong consented to a government proposal for an emergency to be declared in the area.