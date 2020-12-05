CMCO extended in Sabah, ends in Labuan

KOTA KINABALU: The Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) has been extended in Sabah from Dec 7 to 20 but lifted in Labuan tomorrow.

CMCO will also be extended Selangor and Kuala Lumpur till two weeks.

Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced this today.

The CMCO in Perak, Kelantan, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Johor and Putrajaya will be also lifted from midnight tomorrow.

From Monday, Malaysians throughout the country will be allowed to travel inter-district and inter-state.

Ismail Sabri said there will no longer be roadblocks and travellers will no longer require a police permit, except for certain areas under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO).