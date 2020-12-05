CMCO extended to Dec 20 in KL, Selangor, Sabah; ends in Putrajaya tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — The conditional movement control order (CMCO) will be extended to December 20 for Kuala Lumpur and virtually all of Selangor and Sabah instead of ending tomorrow as previously scheduled due to the high number of Covid-19 cases there, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

“Therefore, based on MOH’s risk assessment, it is agreed that CMCO in the whole of Selangor is extended starting from December 7 until December 20 except these three districts — Sabak Bernam, Hulu Selangor and Kuala Selangor,” he said, referring to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Ismail Sabri said the CMCO will, however, end tomorrow for Putrajaya, Labuan and Penang (except for two sub-districts and two localities), Perak (except certain areas), Kelantan (except four districts) and Negri Sembilan (except Seremban and Port Dickson).

Johor will not have CMCO reintroduced but the four districts of Kota Tinggi, Johor Baru, Batu Pahat and Kulai will now have CMCO imposed from December 7 to December 20.

States and locations where the CMCO will be lifted tomorrow will come under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

“Other states like Terengganu, Pahang, Kedah, Perlis, Melaka and Sarawak remain under RMCO until December 31, 2020,” he said. — MalayMail