Council to partner police, JPJ in dealing with illegal motorcycle racing

MIRI: Miri City Council (MCC) will collaborate with Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Road Transport Department (JPJ) in tackling the illegal motorbike racing problem that has been plaguing Jalan Kampung Lusut and Kampung Luak here for a long time.

Deputy mayor Julaihi Mohamad, when met by reporters after a ‘Meet-the-People’ session at the Old Man’s Street here yesterday, said illegal racing at these two locations was among the complaints voiced out during the session.

“It is something that we need to work together with the police and JPJ, because we cannot enforce this alone, especially in terms of road safety,” he said.

On the ‘Meet-the-People’ session, Julaihi said the councillors received a total of 33 complaints over various issues from the public.

“We have 15 complaints about drainage problems alone – they cover blocked drains at Jalan Melayu in Centre Point and several other areas as. We will take immediate action.

“There’s also request for Tudan Desaras to have a proper drainage and in this respect, we will go over to the location and see the area there first,” he said.

Other complaints received yesterday included calls for MCC to trim overgrown trees along Jalan Hainan and in Lopeng, to which Julaihi assured the complainants that this would be undertaken as soon as possible.

Additionally, Julaihi said the MCC enforcement team would also take action against the illegal traders at Tamu Muhibbah who had been causing inconveniences to road-users, due to them (traders) dumping their goods at some parking areas and thus, causing obstruction to access.

“There was also a complaint about a landslide in Luak Bay today (Friday) and the residents had requested us to build a retaining wall.

“We will go over there to investigate the matter,” said Julaihi adding that other points raised during the session included requests for road maintenance works and also for replacing a missing road sign.