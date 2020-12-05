Covid-19: Baki, Seladah clusters come to an end today, 4 active clusters remain in S’wak

KUCHING (Dec 5): Two Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak, namely the Baki and Seladah clusters, have come to an end today since no new infection has been reported in the last 28 days, announced Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In light of this, the number of active Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak has reduced to four and they are the Besi, Jalan Abell, Greenhill and Wisma Saberkas clusters, said SDMC in its daily update statement.

“Besi Cluster records 12 positive cases followed by Jalan Abell Cluster having 15 cases, Greenhill Cluster at 91 cases and Wisma Saberkas at 44 cases.

“All these total numbers of cases include their respective index cases,” said SDMC.

SDMC said Kuching and Serian districts remain as yellow zones, with a total of three local transmission cases reported in the last 14 days.

Of the three, it said two cases were reported in Kuching and the other one in Serian.

“Today, PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) issued 10 compound notices, nine of which were recorded in Kuching and the rest in Miri,” SDMC added.