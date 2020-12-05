Covid-19: S’wak records one imported case today

KUCHING (Dec 5): Sarawak recorded one new Covid-19 positive case in Lawas today, bringing the cumulative total of infections to 1,068, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said the new case is an Import B case, which is a local infection from other states within the country.

“Case 1068 involves a local Sarawakian man who recently returned to the state from Sabah. The case worked at a construction site in Kota Kinabalu before being terminated in October this year,” said SDMC in its daily update statement.

SDMC said the case returned to the state through the Immigration, Customs and Quarantine (ICQ) Merapok, Lawas on Nov 28, travelling in a private vehicle with two friends.

It added that the two friends had been ordered to undergo the 14-day mandatory quarantine at the quarantine centre.

“The case had his Covid-19 screening on Nov 30 and his rT-PCR result came back positive on Dec 4. The case started showing symptoms and signs on Nov 11 when he was still in Sabah. The case was referred to Miri Hospital for medical attention.”

SDMC said contact tracing for the case is being carried out.

It said the state recorded one new recovered and discharged case from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) today, bringing the cumulative total of recoveries to 1,034 or 96.82 per cent of the total infections.

SDMC said 15 individuals are still receiving treatment at various hospitals.

“Of the total, nine cases are at the isolation ward of SGH followed by four cases in Miri Hospital and two cases in Sibu Hospital.”

SDMC said the state reported five new person-under-investigation (PUI) cases today, one of them is awaiting laboratory test result.