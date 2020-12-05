Entrepreneur helps raise RM61,000 for school

SIBU: Local entrepreneur Dr Gregory Hii has helped raise RM61,000 for SM Citizen Middle School new school block building fund after fire destroyed its two-storey school dormitory on Oct 23.

“Hopefully, the little token of contribution from myself, my relatives and members of my family would go a long way to help the school with its financial needs,” he said while handing over the contribution to school principal Leo Ling witnessed by director of the school board Kapitan Hung Tat Seng at Delta Leasing office here recently.

Hii who is honorary adviser of the school board said the donation was made in memory of his late brother Hii Siew Chung who was former principal of the school for 15 years.

In 1994, the late Siew Chung raised funds to help build Hii King Leng Hall to commemorate their late father. The school hall with capacity for 200 people was completed that same year.

He also called on members of the public to contribute towards the school.

The school’s fund raising campaign to raise RM2 million to build the new school block has received overwhelming response, said Hung who thanked generous donors, political parties and Dr Hii and his family members.

‘Your invaluable moral and financial support would spur the fund raising team to work extra harder and with renewed vigour,” added Hung.