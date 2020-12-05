Give job priority to Sabahans – Masidi

KOTA KINABALU: Sabahans must be given priority for jobs in the oil and gas sector before considering foreign workers.

Sabah Subsea Professionals Association (SSPA) president, Bony bin Obut said that Sabahans are finding it challenging to get jobs in the oil and gas sector due to weakness by the enforcement agency in the state to ensure they are given priority before foreigners.

He said this during a courtesy visit on the Local Government and Housing Minister, Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun at the latter’s office yesterday.

Masidi, during the meeting said that there is a need to amend policies so that that they are in line with the aspirations of Sabahans who want to be put first in the job sector.

He was told that there are 96 members of the SSPA, consisting of professionals in various fields.

He urged that Sabahans be given the priority for jobs before considering foreign applicants.