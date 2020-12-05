GOF and auxiliary policemen found drowned

MIRI: The bodies of a General Operations Force (GOF) member and a Petronas auxiliary policeman who were feared drowned in Hulu Baram Thursday have been found.

Police said the bodies of Sgt Simon Laja, 47, of the GOF and the auxiliary policeman, known only as Sgt Kemiang, were found at about 3pm yesterday near Sungai Layun.

They were believed to have been swept away by swift currents at about 6.40 pm on Thursday while conducting an operation with six other personnel.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail confirmed the incident through a WhatsApp message.

“The bodies have been brought to Long Lama health clinic. The 12th Battalion of General Operations Force has arranged to bring back the bodies to Miri Hospital for further action,” he added. — Bernama