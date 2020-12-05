Kong lodges police report against Stabar Quarry

KUCHING: Special assistant to Kota Sentosa assemblyman Michael Kong Feng Nien has lodged a police report at Kota Sentosa Police Station yesterday on suspected ongoing operations at Stabar Quarry after its licence expired and was not renewed.

He said police had taken his statement and he believed they would send their officers to go the quarry to investigate.

Kong said on November 13, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan had announced that the licence for Stabar Quarry shall be expiring on November 29, 2020 and that it would not be renewed.

“It has been five days since the expiry of the licence. Notwithstanding the same, loud noises from heavy machinery can be heard by the residents along Jalan Stakan and Jalan Sungai Tapang.

“Lorries with heavy loads were also seen leaving the premises of Stabar Quarry,” he told reporters after lodging the police report.

Kong said to the people, it seems that was business as usual despite the announcement by Awang Tengah.

He said he had written to the Land & Survey Department as well as the Ministry of Urban Development and Natural Resources to notify them of this suspected activities and reminded them that if it was true, it would be in contravention to the laws of the state.

“In light of the nonchalant attitude of the relevant State authorities to my letters on the operation at Stabar Quarry, It is hoped that the police force will look into this matter with great urgency,” he said.

Asked how certain he was that the operation is still ongoing, he said he was not too sure but they suspect the operation is ongoing because from what they can see, lorries loaded with gravel were still coming out of the quarry.

“We only suspect the operation is ongoing but without access to the premises we cannot say for certain it is ongoing.

“That is why we report our suspicion to the police, asking them to investigate, to see whether it is ongoing. If it is ongoing steps should be taken,” he said.