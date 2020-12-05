Little Cuddles Fair at Everrise BDC ends tomorrow

KUCHING: Everrise BDC outlet here is holding a four-day ‘Little Cuddles Fair’ until Sunday with irresistible promotion, discount and gift with purchase.

Participating brands are Dumex, Aptagro, Similac, Ensure, Pediasure, Enfagrow, Wyeth, Snow Brand, Natufoodies, Little Bellies, Unisoy, Organic Care2 U, Darlie, Colgate, Drypers, Mamypoko, Vinda, and Libresse.

The first 80 customers who purchase RM80 and above in a single receipt each day of the fair will receive a goodies bag (one per customers).

For more information, visit Everrise BDC or check Everrise’s official Facebook and Telegram channel.

Opening hours are 8.30am to 9.30pm on Sundays to Thursdays, and from 8.30am to 10pm on Fridays, Saturdays and public holidays.