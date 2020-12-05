Lok Kawi Wildlife Park requires speedy repairs

KOTA KINABALU: Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin wants the repair works at the Lok Kawi Wildlife Park to be done speedily.

He also wants the issue of staff shortage to be addressed swiftly as well.

Jafry, who visited the park yesterday, said that among the issues raised included the shortage of staff to look after the 14 elephants there.

He was informed that only six staff were looking after the 14 elephants, which is short of the requirement set by the Malaysian Association of Zoological Parks and Aquaria (MAZPA), that is two staff per elephant.

The entrance to the aviary, reptile house and clinic also needed immediate maintenance, he said.

The aviary is one of the main attractions at the park but has remained closed since April due to damages.

The minister was also informed that the park is still waiting for the cost of repairs from the Works Department.

Jafry urged the Works Department to reduce its bureaucracy and speed up the process of implementing the project so that the damages could be fixed.

The park’s officer, Siti Nur Ain Ampuan Acheh also informed that the park requires the construction of fences to stop a repeat of wildlife escape from the zoo.

She said this was to ensure the safety of villagers living nearby.

During the visit, Jafry also lauded the cooperation between the Sabah Wildlife Park and Japan Association of Zoo and Aquarium in managing the wildlife.