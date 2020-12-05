Mayor presents certificates to two boys for honesty

KUCHING: Two boys aged 16 and 12 were commended for returning a bag they stumbled on while hanging out at Tabuan Park here recently.

Dominic Nyuen and Evan Angelo each received a certificate of appreciation from Kuching South City Council (MBKS) mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng for their honesty.

According to a statement, the boys were hanging out at Tabuan Park when they noticed a black bag on the ground.

“They then took the bag and turned it to Tabuan Jaya Neighbourhood Watch Committee (KRT),” said the statement yesterday.

Wee praised the two boys for their honesty and integrity by returning the valuables to the rightful owner.

“The kids are not from rich background but their conscience, honesty and integrity should be highlighted to inspire others and our community,” he asserted.

He said MBKS is more than happy to honour individuals for simple acts of kindness and lauded Tabuan Jaya KRT for inculcating good values and a sense of belonging among residents to complement the council in creating a safe and liveable city.

“The city council doesn’t belong to anyone but everyone. So everyone has a role to play to move this city

forward to reflect MBKS’ slogan for this year – This city is your city, my city, our city,” added Wee.

Tabuan Jaya KRT chairman Datuk William Wei said he was very proud of the boys “for doing so many things right from observing the bag in the park, getting help from a friend and then turning it in to the rightful owner”.