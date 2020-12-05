Mother begs authorities to probe son’s death

KUCHING: A grieving mother is pleading with the authorities to investigate the cause of her son’s death last year, alleging there was foul play.

Lai Moh Fah, 73, told a press conference yesterday that her son Jong Fui Kiam died on Aug 16, 2019 at Sarawak General Hospital, a week after he was admitted.

She said an autopsy was conducted on Aug 20 but the results were not made known to the family until May 8 this year, when they received Jong’s ‘Medical Certificate of Cause of Death (After Post Mortem)’.

“It took us almost nine months to learn that Jong had died from pneumonia and was showing high levels of zinc and cadmium in his body,” said Lai.

Based on the results, Lai alleged foul play was involved in her son’s death. She questioned the delay of the certificate, which was vital for the police to start their investigation.

“In October this year, we showed the police the certificate but instead we were told that the case had already been closed,” she said.

Lai claimed her family had also lodged a police report against an individual in connection with Jong’s death, but no investigation was carried out.

“Our family and our lawyer were threatened by the same person to not meddle in the case,” she alleged.

Jong’s sister, Kit Fung, 55, said her late brother, who was in the furniture business in Serian, is survived by his widow and two sons, aged 16 and 13.

When contacted by The Borneo Post, Sarawak Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing replied, “We will look into the issue and find out the reason for the late report.”

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail could not be reached for comments.