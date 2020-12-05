MPOB’s research produces higher FBB-yielding clonal planting material

KUCHING: Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB)’s research collaboration with plantation company, Kulim (Malaysia) Bhd, has produced the latest oil palm planting material, known as ‘Clonal Palm Series 3’ (CPS3).

The CPS3 is a quality palm oil clone capable of increasing productivity and higher yields of fresh fruit bunches (FBBs).

“CPS3 is among the series of planting materials developed by MPOB offered for commercial cultivation by estates and smallholders.

“The technology was unveiled during MPOB’s ‘Transfer of Technology Seminar and Exhibition 2020’ last July,” said the board in a statement yesterday.

MPOB, through its breeding and tissue culture technology, has produced three clonal material series, with the latest being CPS3.

MPOB head of the research team, Siti Rahmah Abdul Rahman, said: “The CPS3 planting material that has been planted at Kulim (Malaysia) Bhd estate recorded higher productivity of FFBs and oil yield per hectare than the conventional ‘dura’ and ‘pisifera’ (DxP) hybrid material.”

Breeding and biotechnology research aims to produce quality oil palm planting materials for commercial planting to help counter the country’s palm oil yield production stagnation at around four tonnes per hectare per year.

According to Siti Rahmah, the CPS3 clonal material delivers high productivity by maximising yield per hectare.

“The CPS3 clone, which is planted in a density of 136 palms per hectare, produces 37.5 per cent oil per bunch (O/B) with 221.7kg of FFBs per palm within a year.”

The ratio of oil to bunch and FBBs of CPS3 clones are 21.8 per cent and 7.6 per cent, respectively – higher than commercially grown DxP in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, the yield of CPS3 per hectare a year is said tobe 30.7 per cent higher than DxP.

“The characteristics of CPS3 fits the ideal combination of producing approximately 15 bunches a year and weighing 15kg as recommended by oil palm breeders.

“Additionally, CPS3 clone managed to produce 11.3 tonnes of oil per hectare per year compared with 8.6 tonnes per hectare per year for the best DxP hybrid,” said Siti Rahmah.

The main feature of the CPS3 clone palm fruit is the thicker mesocarp layer, which is at 89.7 per cent versus 86.7 per cent for DxP hybrid.

In addition, CPS3 palm fruit has a smaller ratio of kernel to bunch, which is 2.8 per cent versus 4.3 per cent of the DxP hybrid palm.

Siti Rahmah added: “The CPS3 superior clonal planting material is ready for commercialisation by oil palm plantations and also for seed producers to propagate clonal breeds in their respective tissue culture laboratories.”