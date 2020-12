KOTA KINABALU: The Museum department here will reopen its exhibit gallery on December 15.

The exhibit gallery that will be opened are the main building, Sabah Islam Heritage museum, Locomotive gallery and Phase 1 of the Heritage village.

The museum premises in Sandakan and Semporna remain closed.

Meanwhile, libraries will be opened in stages depending on the Covid-19 situation in Sabah.

Nevertheless, online services are available and e-resource can be accessed via https://www.u-library.gov.my.