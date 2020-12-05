No-show traders at Sunday Market risk losing permit, cautions SMC

SIBU (Dec 5): The 17 hawkers who did not turn up to trade at the Sunday Market in Jalan Indah here risk losing their permit if they fail to show up tomorrow, said Councillor Albert Tiang.

The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) market and petty traders standing committee chairman pointed out that the 17 were among the 35 hawkers given permits to trade at the concrete open space of the weekend market after the recent balloting session.

The open space was recently flattened and filled with concrete to accommodate an additional 35 trading lots.

“These 17 hawkers did not turn today for unknown reason. Some said (they were) not free and there were those who said they were not ready yet. So, it is quite disappointing.

“Hence, if they do not show up at the allotted trading lots tomorrow (Dec 6), we will withdraw their permit and a fresh ballot will be cast next week to select from the pool of some 200 applicants to fill these 17 trading lots,” said Tiang, who expressed dismay over the matter.

He recalled this was not the first time that SMC encountered such problem as it also happened when the Sunday Market was relocated to Jalan Indah from Jalan Mahsuri previously.

The additional 35 trading lots were created to accommodate the increasing number of hawkers wanting to trade there.

Each of the 35 trading lots measures 4’ x 6’.

The Sunday Market began operations at the new location (Pasar Tamu Indah) on Aug 1 this year after it was relocated from Jalan Mahsuri.

It operates from 6am to 11am on Saturdays and Sundays.