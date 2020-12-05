Pig farm owners risk fine over river pollution

TAMPARULI: The two pig farms blamed for the air and water pollution in the district have been warned to immediately rectify the situation or risk being fined by the authority.

In a statement here yesterday, Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said the pig farmers had been told to improve their waste management system following complaints from nearby villages that waste from the pig farms found its way into the river.

During a visit to Ladang GreenFarm Trading and Ladang Jadima here yesterday, Jeffrey said that while the government is supportive of the industry, farmers have the responsibility to ensure their farms would not become a nuisance to their neighbours.

“The industry must be supported because our ministry is all about food production. But at the same time, the situations must be improved. Even standing here, the stench is unbearable. I can only imagine what the villagers must endure every day,” he said.

Jeffrey said the problem lies with the farms’ waste system where the ponds will overflow during heavy rain, carrying the smelly waste into the nearby streams and eventually into the main river.

Only a few days ago, the river turned black and smelly and villagers blamed the condition squarely on the nearby pig farms.

Both farms have the minimal number of ponds to treat waste and Jeffrey said the problem could easily be resolved by reducing the number of livestock and use the available lands to build more ponds.

“It is about responsible farming and not about profit only. Another short-term solution would be to engage septic pumper trucks whenever any of the waste ponds about to fill up. This is a responsible way of managing waste instead of dumping the excess into the river.

“This must be done immediately. No need to wait until another complaint is lodged before the pig farmers scramble for ways to appease their neighbours.

“The Sabah Veterinary Services Department (DVS) had already advised both owners. If they still fail to abide by the standard operating procedures (SOPs), they could be fined by the Environment Protection Department (EPD) or ordered to cease operation by the local authorities,” he said.

However, he said his ministry through the DVS will continue to monitor the situations, not only in the two pig farms in Tamparuli but all over Sabah, to ensure the farmers keep the pollution at zero level.

According to the ministry’s record, Sabah swine husbandry industry is worth around RM200 million annually and produces about 95 percent of the state’s need.

In total, there are 42 registered pig farms of various sizes all over Sabah.

In the future, Jeffrey said the government will be streamlining the industry by centralising it in one area only.

“We already have a 500 acres land in Tongod to be gazetted as pig farming area. Sabah needs to have a major centre for pig farming. This centre would use modern pig farming technology that has been used all over the world.

“It would provide the best possible environment for raising, feeding, housing, and caring for pigs throughout all stages of their lives. More importantly, the centre would ensure the pollution would be minimal,” he said.