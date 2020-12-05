Sabah FC identifies 80 % players for call up

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah FC have identified 80 percent of its future players to be called up for training soon.

The majority of the players are from the senior squad, the President’s Cup (under 21) and the Youth Cup (under 19) from this season.

Chief Executive Officer of Sabah FC Datuk Verdon Bahanda said efforts are also being made to re-sign several senior players.

“Import players are also being consider and we are in the process of refining our squad and we should have a clearer picture of our team in couple of weeks time,” he said at a press conference after receiving a visit from the Sabah Disability Football Supporters Club at the Sabah Football Association (Safa) Office in Likas, here yesterday.

Verdon said the Covid-19 pandemic has been felt by everyone including sport bodies.

“It is difficult to get import players due to the global pandemic and the country’s conditional movement control order (CMCO).

“If the CMCO is extended in Sabah, then it will disrupt our preparations especially in terms of training.

Meanwhile, Verdon hopes all parties will work together to ensure the success of Sabah FC, not only for the Super League for next season but also the development of football in the state.

He stresses that professionalism is the most basic thing that he wants from his players if they want to be in the club.

Issuing statements by questioning the club in social media must be avoided and will not be tolerated.

“I want all senior players to have the right attitude, be professional and led by example in front of their junior players,” he said, adding that no players are bigger than the club.