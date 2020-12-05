Sg Melana ‘kepala air’ phenomenon claims lives of GOF personnel, security guard

MIRI (Dec 5): A General Operations Force (GOF) police personnel and a security guard were killed in a ‘kepala air’ (water column) phenomenon at Sungai Melana, Long Kerangan in Baram last Thursday (Dec 3).

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said the GOF member has been identified as Sergeant Simon Laja, 47, from Sungai Berangan, Sarikei.

The other victim known only as Kemian, 50, was a security guard for the Sabah-Sarawak Gas Pipeline (SSGP) at Layun Camp in Ulu Baram.

According to Aidi, the two victims along with five other individuals, comprising of two other security guards and three SSGP employees, were patrolling around the shallow river when the water column incident suddenly occurred at around 6pm.

“All of them were swept away by a column of water, but five of them managed to escape, while the other two (victims) went missing,” he said in a statement.

The search for the victims was made with seven GOF members and 27 Samling camp workers who were divided into four groups.

“The first victim (Simon) was found at 2pm, while the second victim was found at 2.30pm about 1km from the first victim.

“Both victims were taken to Long Lama Health Clinic in Ulu Baram and have been confirmed dead by medical personnel,” he added.

The bodies of the two victims were then sent to Miri Hospital for further action.