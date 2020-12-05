Sng’s enterSarawak application request denied due to incomplete documentation, approved on fifth try, SDMC clarifies

KUCHING (Dec 5): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has clarified there was no ill intent in declining Julau MP Larry Sng’s application to enter Sarawak, citing incomplete documentation as the reason why his earlier applications were rejected.

In a statement today, Deputy Chief Minister and SDMC acting chairman Datuk Amar Tan Sri Dr James Masing informed that Members of Parliament fall under the essential service list where they would be exempted from quarantine with conditions.

He pointed out that SDMC has enforced and made it compulsory for those intending to enter Sarawak to apply through the enterSarawak app and by filling the E-Health Declaration form to safeguard the state during this pandemic.

“For Members of Parliament attending the parliament sitting, a special standard operating procedure (SOP) to exempt them from quarantine was implemented to allow MPs to better serve their constituents and people.

“For essential services to be exempted, the MPs will have to undergo a rT-PCR Covid-19 test and receive a negative result. They will have to also attach their official work letter and personal identification to complete the application process. MPs are also required to undergo a swab test for Covid-19 before the Parliament sitting,” he said.

Masing explained that SDMC has found Sng’s application to be incomplete, in which it was stated in the decline page that he did not submit his rT-PCR test result in the application.

“SDMC has investigate YB Sng’s application and found that he applied a total of five times, of which his application was rejected three times due to insufficient documentation.

“While another time, the system had approved his application with the condition to undergo quarantine and not for exemption as his application was not furnished with a rT-PCR test result,” he said.

Sng only enclosed and submitted his rT-PCR test and completed required documentation on his fifth attempt of applying, he added.

“By following the procedure as his fellow colleagues had done, he was granted an approval to enter Sarawak with exemption from quarantine.”

SDMC reminded everybody that it is important to check their application and the comments made by administrator on their application status, and any inquiries about applications should be directed to the SDMC hotline or Sarawak Disaster Information Facebook page.

SDMC was responding to Sng’s complaint on Facebook Friday night where he expressed his dissatisfaction of having his application to re-enter Sarawak after attending Parliamentary sitting in Kuala Lumpur.

He said he did not understand how SDMC operated, saying, “My fellow MP friend and I both applied online around the same time to return to Sarawak this weekend.

“His application was successful after several attempts and was allowed to enter Sarawak without quarantine,” he wrote.

Sng, who is PKR Sarawak chief, alleged that when he applied he was requested to undergo 14-day quarantine.

“When I reapplied again, my request to enter Sarawak was rejected. Rejected a total of 3 times. Unbelievable! Too much politics and worst still using Covid-19 as a political tool. Disgraceful,” he claimed.