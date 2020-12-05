Submission on Isa Samad’s corruption case to be heard this Dec 24

KUALA LUMPUR: Submission at the end of defence of former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Samad’s corruption case in connection with the purchase of Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites (MPHS) by Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd (FICSB), would be heard in the High Court here on Dec 24.

Lawyer Siti Sarah Khalil, who represented Mohd Isa, said the defence team was informed of the new date via email from High Court deputy registrar Mahyudin Mohmad Som, on Dec 2.

“Today’s (yesterday’s) proceeding was to hear the submission of both parties before Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, but it had to be adjourned following the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO),” she said when contacted yesterday.

Meanwhile Mahyudin, when contacted by reporters, confirmed the matter. The defence and prosecution teams had submitted more than 300 pages of written submission to the High Court.

On Sept 3, the defence closed its case after calling six witnesses.

Mohd Isa was charged with nine counts of dishonestly receiving gratification for himself, in cash totalling RM3,090,000.00, from Ikhwan Zaidel, who is a board member of Gegasan Abadi Properties Sdn Bhd, through one Muhammad Zahid Md Arip, as gratification for helping to approve the purchase of the hotel by FICSB for RM160 million.

All the offences were allegedly committed at Level 49, Menara Felda, Platinum Park, No 11, Persiaran KLCC near here between July 21, 2014, and Dec 11, 2015.

Each charge, framed under Section 16a(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, punishable under Section 24 (1) of the same law, provides a jail term of not exceeding 20 years and a fine of at least five times the bribe amount, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction. — Bernama