250 new cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 250 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, bringing the cumulative cases to 30,538, said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

No death was reported while 193 patients have recovered from Covid-19.

Masidi, who is also Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesperson, said a new cluster was identified, namely the Pulau Berhala Cluster in Sandakan with 24 cumulative cases.

“The cluster was detected through community screening at Pulau Berhala,” he said.

Of the 250 positive cases yesterday, he said 107 cases (42.8%) were detected through close contact screenings in 11 districts, 60 cases (24%) from new and existing cluster screenings, 29 cases (11.6%) from symptomatic screenings, 32 cases (12.8%) from community screenings and 22 cases (8.8%) from other categories.

Kota Kinabalu recorded the highest daily increase with 74 cases, followed by Sandakan (44), Lahad Datu (43), Tuaran (30), Penampang (25), Tawau (11), Putatan (6), Semporna (4), Keningau (3), Kudat (2), Kota Belud (2), Beluran (2), Pitas (2) and Papar (1).

As of Dec 6, 2,013 patients were still undergoing treatment, including 615 in hospitals and 1,398 in Covid-19 Low Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC).

There were 63 Covid-19 patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 27 required ventilators.

On another note, Masidi said there would be no police roadblocks starting today (Dec 7).

“Nevertheless, the police will continue to strictly monitor compliance on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in all locations and hotspots.”

Masidi added that the State Disaster Management Committee has 239 vehicles for Covid-19 logistics support.

He said 44 of the vehicles were utilized to ferry Covid-19 patients, whereas 35 vehicles were used to deliver food baskets to locations.

The remaining 160 vehicles of various models will be mobilized when necessary, he said.