4 traders at Jalan Indah Sunday Market get license revoked for no show despite council warning

SIBU (Dec 6): Four hawkers will have their permit revoked after failing to turn up to trade at Sunday Market in Jalan Indah here today, says Councillor Albert Tiang.

“From the 17 hawkers who did not show up to trade at the concrete open space of the weekend market yesterday (Saturday), only four did not come today. Their permit will be revoked as that is (stated in) the condition.

“Hence, we will open up the four trading lots to other applicants,” the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) market and petty traders standing committee chairman told The Borneo Post when contacted.

On Saturday, Tiang had cautioned that the permit of the 17 hawkers would be revoked if they failed to turn up today.

The open space was recently flattened and filled with concrete to accommodate an additional 35 trading lots. The 17 were among the 35 hawkers given permits to trade at the concrete open space of the weekend market after the recent balloting session.

Adding on, Tiang said that the concrete open space can still accommodate another seven trading lots.

“Hence, fresh ballots will be cast for the 11 trading lots (including the four lots vacated). The concrete open space can accommodate 42 trading lots in total,” he disclosed.

Tiang reminded hawkers to provide valid reason in advance if they could not trade on certain weekend at the Sunday Market.

“If they do not show up for more two days without providing valid reason to the council, we will have to revoke their permit,” he pointed out.

“The Sunday Market houses 177 hawkers (including the 42 hawkers at the concrete open space),” he added.

Towards this end, Tiang estimated about 2,000 people visited the place weekly.

The Sunday Market began operations at the new location (Pasar Tamu Indah) on Aug 1 this year, after it was relocated from Jalan Mahsuri.

It operates from 6am to 11am on Saturdays and Sundays.