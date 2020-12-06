Awg Tengah wants all hands on deck on Lawas hospital

LAWAS: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan wants work on the final phase of Lawas Hospital to be completed on schedule.

“I don’t want to see any delays and interruptions in this project otherwise it will cause inconvenience to the local people,” he said during a site visit on Thursday.

Awang Tengah, who is also Second Minister of Urban Development and Resources and Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development, was earlier briefed on the work progress of the hospital.

The RM165 million-project was handed over to the contractor on June 30, and is expected to be completed on Dec 26, 2023.

The contractor has completed the earthworks, and is ready to start work on the building proper.

The new hospital will have 76 beds and various other better medical facilities on completion.

Awg Tengah, who hoped for the project to be completed ahead of schedule, has suggested that the contractor took proactive steps with early logistic preparations as all materials had to be sourced from outside Lawas.

He also warned that the local workforce might be insufficient due to the number of other major projects taking off in the district. They include district police headquarters, Centex building, Mara Science Junior College, and state government complex.

“We hope the contractor place orders early and ensure adequate workforce from outside is secured and managed well to avoid delays,” he said.

Resident Ahmad Denney Ahmad Fauzi, Northern Region Development Agency director Datu Ubaidillah Latip, Lawas District Officer Ladin Atok and representatives from Public Works Department, contractors, consultants and officials from the Ministry of Health were also present at the briefing.