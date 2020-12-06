BEM Church sets up food bank to help needy folk

MIRI: A food bank has been set up by Borneo Evangelical Mission (BEM) Church at Airport Road here to help families in need and also those adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yesterday, the church received food rations worth RM3,000 from Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting, meant to support its food bank initiative.

The rations comprised rice, canned food items, sugar, flour, biscuits and instant noodles.

Ting, who is Piasau assemblyman, also presented a cheque for RM100,000 to the church. A bulk of the fund, coming from the Unit For Other Religions (Unifor) grant, would be used to repay the loans used by the BEM church to cover its upgrading works – the balance would be used to improve other facilities.