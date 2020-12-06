CM: State govt will continue supporting efforts to improve Sarawak crafts’ quality to meet international standards

KUCHING (Dec 6): The state government will continue to support efforts to improve Sarawak crafts’ quality, especially Sarawak Songket, to meet international standards and gain United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s (Unesco) recognition, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari said that it will also help to highlight Sarawak Songket motifs to the world.

“The purpose of improving the quality of Sarawak Songket is to enter it as a candidate for the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage 2003 Unesco Convention next year,” he said at the launching of Sarawak Music and Fashion Galore (Samfag) at a hotel here last night.

Themed ‘Enchanting Evening with Sarawak Songket’ the event include live band performance and fashion show.

He added that the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture is working together with Malaysian Association of Arts and Culture Activists (Macpa) to promote Sarawak’s traditional heritage to the international arena.

He said the improvement of Sarawak Songket quality depends on the materials used to make it, adding that a non-government organisation (NGO) plans to popularise the craft and use thread from Turkey to create quality designs.

Similarly, he believed that with the Unesco recognition, it will improve the tourism and attract tourists to the state as well.

“Aside from Sarawak Songket, we also have other crafts like ‘pua kumbu’ and ‘keringkam’ that we can also develop and introduce to the world.”

At the event, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah also presented the Sarawak Songket candidacy document for Unesco Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage to Abang Johari.

Present were Abang Johari’s wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, Abdul Karim’s wife Datin Zuraini Abdul Jabbar, Assistant Minister in Chief Minister’s Department – Corporate Affairs and Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas) Abdullah Saidol; Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee and Macpa president Mazuki Tambi.