Covid-19: Four new clusters identified – Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Four more new Covid-19 clusters have been detected in the country involving two areas in Sabah and one each in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor respectively.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the first cluster, the Batu Tiga Cluster, involved the Tawau district in Sabah, with the index case reported on Nov 17 as a result of symptomatic individual screening.

“To date, a total of 28 individuals in this cluster have been screened and all of them tested positive for COVID-19 virus,” he said in a statement on the development of Covid-19 yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said that the second cluster was the Jalan Domis Cluster involving Penampang, Kota Kinabalu and Tongod districts in Sabah, with the index case reported on Nov 29 as a result of close contact screening.

He said that as at today, a total of 132 individuals linked to this cluster have been screened, of which 12 cases tested positive for Covid-19.

Dr Noor Hisham said that the third cluster was the Andalas Cluster involving the Klang district in Selangor, with the index case reported on Dec 3 as a result of symptomatic individual screening.

“To date, a total of 43 individuals have been screened, of which 16 cases have tested positive for Covid-19,” he said.

For the fourth cluster, the Tapak Bina Bulatan Cluster, involves the districts of Cheras, Titiwangsa and Lembah Pantai in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur.

He said that the index case was reported on Dec 5 as a result of screening before going abroad, and to date, a total of 319 individuals linked to this cluster have been screened, of which 163 cases have tested positive for Covid-19. – Bernama