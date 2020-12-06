Covid-19: No new cases reported in Sarawak today, total tally at 1,068

KUCHING (Dec 6): Sarawak recorded no new Covid-19 cases today, making the total number of positive cases in the state remain at 1,068, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It added that no recovery or discharged cases were reported today, making the total number of recovery and discharged cases maintain at 1,034, or 96.82 per cent of overall cases.

“There are 15 patients currently being treated and isolated, of which nine are receiving treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital, four at Miri Hospital and two in Sibu Hospital. None are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) or require respiratory assistance,” it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, SDMC said that Kuching and Serian districts remain as yellow zones as three local transmissions were reported in the past 14 days, two of which were in Kuching and one in Serian. The remaining 38 districts are green zones.

On active clusters in the state, SDMC said that four were currently still active, namely the Besi Cluster, Jalan Abell Cluster, Green Hill Cluster and Wisma Saberkas Cluster.

There are no new deaths reported and the death toll remained unchanged at 19.

On the number of persons-under-investigation (PUI), SDMC said four new cases were reported with none awaiting test results.