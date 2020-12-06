DAP ready to work with other parties to form Perak govt – Nga Kor Ming

IPOH (Dec 6): After Parti Amanah Rakyat (Amanah), another Pakatan Harapan (PH) party has stated its willingness to cooperate with other political parties to form a new state government.

Perak DAP chairman, Nga Kor Ming said at the state level, the party was even ready to work with Umno in the best interest of the people.

“We are ready. DAP Perak is ready to work with any party including Umno that can help form a multiracial, strong and stable government,” he said in a WhatsApp message shared with the media, today.

In that pursuit, Nga who is also Aulong assemblyman, said he was open to any constructive discussion.

Similar views were shared by Perak Amanah chairman, Datuk Asmuni Awi yesterday who noted that “nothing is impossible” on that term.

Meanwhile, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today did not rule out the possibility of creating a coalition with Pakatan Harapan, including DAP.

The political crisis in the state began after Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumi failed to garner majority support in a vote of confidence on him at the State Legislative Assembly sitting last Friday.

He obtained only 10 votes compared to 48 against him, while one member abstained on the motion brought by Datuk Abd Manap Hashim (BN-Pengkalan Baru).

Ahmad Faizal yesterday announced that he had submitted his letter of resignation and of the other state executive council members to the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, and their resignations were accepted today.

The Perak state assembly consists of 25 BN assemblymen (all from Umno), 16 (DAP), Bersatu (five), Amanah (five), PKR (three), PAS (three), one from Gerakan and an Independent. – Bernama